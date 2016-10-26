The Scarecrows of Middletown
Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:45
Take a drive - or walk, if you dare - around the streets of Middletown to see the friendly
scarecrows all dressed up for Halloween.
Thank you to all the
businesses and groups who participated in
the decorating of
our town.
To see more photos of The Scarecrows of Middletown, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.
