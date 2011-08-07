Substation plan might lead to lawsuit vs. Middletown by Maryland company

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

David Stubbs discussed plans for an electric substation at Woodland Hills during Middletown borough council meetings, as shown in this file photo.

A Maryland-based company that was to build an electric substation for Middletown in the Woodland Hills development under an agreement with the former borough council has fired the first shot in a lawsuit against the borough.

The borough on Sept. 30 received a writ of summons filed in Dauphin County Court by URI. A complaint had not been filed in the case as of press time.

Borough Solicitor Adam Santucci in a response to the Press And Journal said that the borough does not comment on pending litigation. Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter did not respond to a request for comment.

David L. Stubbs, managing director of URI Group LLC in Silver Spring, Maryland, did not respond to a request for comment.

In September 2015, the former council under then-President Chris McNamara voted to approve an agreement whereby URI would build the substation in Woodland Hills and then lease it back to the borough.

The substation was part of a broader plan for Woodland Hills — the largest undeveloped tract of land left in Middletown — which was to include building up to 511 homes, apartments and townhouses throughout the 170-acre parcel.

The Woodland Hills substation was to consolidate and replace the borough’s two existing substations — the one on Spruce Street and the one on Mill Street that was rebuilt after being damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

The agreement from September 2015 was approved pending review by Santucci. Publicly, nothing more about the deal was ever heard and in January, McNamara was out of office and council was under the new leadership of its current president, Ben Kapenstein.

The substation plan had also envisioned Dauphin County getting a grant that the borough could use to cover lease payments to URI for the substation.

But the county was never awarded any funding for the grant.

The substation is the second development project proposed by Stubbs and URI in Middletown that has fallen through in recent years.

In April 2014 Stubbs proposed to borough council plans to build a 100-room hotel on the southwest corner of West Emaus and Catherine streets.

But no development plans were filed and Stubbs in an October 2015 email to the Press And Journal acknowledged that URI was no longer “involved” in the proposed hotel.